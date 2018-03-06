'Frozen 2' Spoilers: Writer Talks About Possibility Of Elsa Getting A Girlfriend

Reuters/Disney Handout A still of Elsa from "Frozen"

The secrecy surrounding "Frozen 2" left fans to wonder what the sequel will be all about.

One of the ideas is that Elsa could be a lesbian and might even have a girlfriend, which will allow the franchise to continue to break free from traditional fairytale stories that involve a prince saving a damsel in distress.

Idina Menzel, who voices the character, has expressed interest in the idea in the past. Now, "Frozen 2" writer and director Jennifer Lee hinted of the possibility.

In an interview with Huffington Post while promoting her upcoming film "A Wrinkle in Time," Lee seemed open with the idea as she expressed gratitude to people who constantly think and talk about the film.

"Where we're going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we're really conscientious about these things," she said.

"For me ... Elsa's every day telling me where she needs to go, and she'll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa's doing in her life, she's telling me every day. We'll see where we go," she went on to say.

A lot of fans have taken notice of some pro-LGBTQ nods in Disney's most recent films including LeFou dancing with another man in "Beauty and the Beast" and what some believe is a lesbian couple in "Finding Dory." These moments make them all the more hopeful that "Frozen 2" is next in line.

Lee's upcoming film, "A Wrinkle in Time," is all about "giving hope" and accepting yourself, themes that are expected to be at work in "Frozen 2" as well.

"It's earned by hard work. It's earned by believing that no matter who you are, where you are, what you think about yourself, you have an important role to play in the world. Accept yourself and just get going. We need you," Lee said of the star-studded adaptation of the 1963 Newbery Award winner by Madeleine L'Engle.

"Frozen 2" is set to hit the theaters in 2019. Voice production is now underway.