'Frozen 2' Teaser Release, News: When Will Viewers Get a First Look?

Now that the cast of "Frozen 2" went through recording, will a teaser for the much-awaited sequel come next? Producer Roy Conli discussed when fans of the Disney film might get to see new clips of the Kristen Bell-Idina Menzel starrer.

Disney Anna and Elsa, the beloved characters of "Frozen," will be in "Olaf's Frozen Adventure."

Conli revealed that "Frozen 2" is far from finished as the film is still in its "boarding phase." This means that the animators are currently working on the storyboards to visualize the sequence of its narrative, hence they have not yet worked on the actual animation.

"You're probably not going to see anything for two years at least," the producer said.

This, however, is hardly unusual since producing and putting together an animated movie usually take years to complete. Disney scheduled "Frozen 2" for a November 2019 theater run, which means teasers won't likely pop up until a few months before the release date.

Meanwhile, Bell, who voices the younger sister Anna on "Frozen," recently hinted that there will be new characters that will make viewers love the sequel as much as the first film.

"I'm excited about the fact that Jen Lee, the director, and I had a very long conversation," Bell shared. "So they had just taken their trip to Norway, the directors, and the producers, and they basically just take the entire culture in and make this big sort of fun home movie."

In the absence of new clips from "Frozen 2," Bell and Menzel do have a new song release from the spinoff "Olaf's Frozen Adventure." Viewers can watch the actresses perform "When We're Together" during the airing of "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Fans of "Frozen" can also watch the characters reunite on the big screen with their friend Olaf (Josh Gad) when "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" launches right before the theater run of Disney and Pixar's "Coco" on Wednesday, Nov. 22.