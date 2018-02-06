'Frozen 2' Updates: Idina Menzel Confirms No Movie Soundtrack Has Been Recorded Yet

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Recording artist Idina Menzel is interviewed during a break from rehearsing ahead of her world tour in a recording studio in Burbank, California U.S., March 17, 2017.

The latest update on the much-awaited sequel of Disney's "Frozen" came from no less than actress Idina Menzel who confirmed that the cast has yet to record any soundtrack for the animated movie.

In a recent interview, Menzel, who lends her voice to one of the movie's protagonists, Queen Elsa, told Star Tribune: "We haven't recorded any of the music yet. Usually they get the script in order and they start filling in with the songs. It's sort of a chicken-and-egg kind of thing. The song takes the place of a scene and they turn down the dialogue or vice versa. It's a fascinating process."

Menzel was also the voice behind the chart-topping show-tune version of the song "Let It Go" as used in the movie. The song, which was written by songwriting couple Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, was also recorded in different renditions, including the one sung by Demi Lovato that was also used in the movie as background music for its closing credits.

While the movie's soundtrack has yet to be recorded, several cast members including Menzel have confirmed they have already started recording some of their lines for the upcoming movie.

As for Menzel, she told the same publication that she had started working on some of her scenes "a couple months ago" which pertains to the months before the end of 2017. However, as far as the plot goes, the Tony Award-winning actress hinted that there was nothing much to talk about right now.

"They're still piecing the story together and refining it. There's not too much I can reveal about it other than I think it's pretty special. We're not doing it just to do a sequel. They're putting their heart and soul into it. They're deepening the characters, and I'm excited about that," Menzel said.

Meanwhile, last month, actress Kristen Bell, who plays Princess Anna in the movie, did not forget to remind everyone during her opening monologue while hosting the Screen Actors Guild Awards that "Frozen 2" will premiere in 2019.