'Frozen 2' Updates: Jennifer Lee Drops New Details About Animated Film's Sequel

Facebook/DisneyFrozen The main characters of Disney's 'Frozen'

More details about "Frozen 2" had been revealed.

During the opening of the "Frozen" musical on Broadway, the screenwriter and director of 2013 box-office hit animated film Jennifer Lee told Variety that they already did several exciting elements for "Frozen 2."

"We do about six screenings that we hand draw, and so I'm on the second draft, second screening. There's no shortcut. What we have today hopefully will be 10% of what we have when it opens," Lee stated.

Lee, who also happens to be the first female director of a feature film from the Walt Disney Animation Studios, also mentioned that their work on the musical under Disney Theatrical Productions crossed over into their work in "Frozen 2," even if they could not recognize it in the beginning when they were still on the initial phase of the production.

"We learned this wonderful sort of chicken-and-egg back and forth. Even for the film, we're building it like a musical, where the story and songs are intertwined and matter to each other," she also stated.

On the other hand, the film's songwriters, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, also mentioned that they already have a better grasp of the identities of the two female lead characters Anna and Elsa. According to the songwriting couple, they managed to dig deeper into the characters' thoughts and learned more details about their parents.

The Lopezes also teased that the rock trolls that were introduced in the first "Frozen" film had been reimagined as the elven "hidden folk" that was adapted from real-life folklore from Scandinavia.

In another news, Lee told The Huffington Post in early March that she is not closing her doors for the possibility of giving Queen Elsa a girlfriend in "Frozen 2."

The film's writer and director admitted that she is grateful that people are thinking and talking about their film, and she was glad that Elsa is being viewed as a wonderful character that can manage to relay a message to a lot of people.

She also admitted that she and the rest of the people behind the show were talking a lot about giving Elsa a girlfriend after the fans launched an online petition with the hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend.

"Where we're going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we're really conscientious about these things," Lee also said. "For me ... Elsa's every day telling me where she needs to go, and she'll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa's doing in her life, she's telling me every day. We'll see where we go," she added.

However, a separate petition called "Tell Disney: Don't make Elsa a lesbian in Frozen 2!" wanted to stop Lee and the producers from introducing a female love interest for the queen of Arendelle.

The description of the petition also cited a similar movement titled "Disney: No Princess for Queen Elsa" that received support from more than 330,000 people, saying that concerned parents from pro-family conservatives believed that outing Elsa as a member of the LGBTQ could influence the hearts and minds of children all over the world.

Disney has yet to provide more information about the plot of "Frozen 2" which is set for release on November 27, 2019.