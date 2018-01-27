'Frozen 2' Updates: Kristen Bell Encourages Fans to Look Forward to Sequel's Release Date

Facebook/Frozen Shown is a scene from "Frozen." Rumors claim that Elsa may finally have a love interest in "Frozen 2."

While "Frozen 2" is not expected to arrive in a less than two years time, Kristen Bell has reminded the fans to mark their calendars and look forward to the release of the highly anticipated animated movie sequel.

At the recently concluded Screen Actors Guild Awards, Bell, who hosted the event, delivered an inspiring monologue as she talked about the painful realities that the world is experiencing today. However, before concluding her spiel, the actress, who is lending her voice to "Frozen's" Anna for the second time, successfully segued into promoting the upcoming animated movie sequel.

"Regardless of our differences, I think we can all come together and delight in one thing — 'Frozen 2' is coming out in theaters in 2019," Bell said.

Avid "Frozen" fans know too well that "Frozen 2" is slated to hit the theaters in November 2019. Despite this, though, nothing is known as to how the sequel's story will pan out as Disney has been good at keeping details about the movie under wraps.

However, way prior to announcement of "Frozen 2's" release date last year, there had already been numerous rumors attached to it, including how its story will possibly play out. Among the many plot theories said about "Frozen 2," though, the loudest has been the one claiming that the movie will finally give Elsa her own love interest. As Anna already found love in the person of Kristoff in the first movie, there is no denying that the idea of Elsa finding romance in the sequel is nothing short of exciting.

Nonetheless, fans are divided on whether the Ice Queen should have a conventional love story in "Frozen 2." While some believe that she should be paired with a king, others clamor for her to get into a same-gender relationship. In fact, Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa, even jokingly said in an interview in 2016 that she would want Tinker Bell to be Elsa's partner in the event Disney decides to make her character a lesbian in the sequel.

Whether "Frozen 2" will reveal Elsa as a lesbian or not, fans can only speculate for now.

"Frozen 2" arrives in the theaters on Nov. 27, 2019.