'Frozen 2' Updates: Plot Details Remain Elusive

Shown is a scene from "Frozen." Rumors claim that Elsa may finally have a love interest in "Frozen 2."

Despite the numerous rumors on "Frozen 2," no one outside the production of the highly anticipated movie sequel can really tell how its story will pan out.

There is no denying that "Frozen 2" is one of the most highly anticipated movie sequels. After all, the Disney movie holds the record as the highest-grossing animated film of all time, based on the records of Box-Office Mojo.

Because of the anticipation, it is but understandable why numerous rumors have been attached to "Frozen 2," including several plot theories that circulate online. While many of these plot rumors are nothing short of exciting, they have to be taken with a grain of salt for now as Disney has been good at hiding plot details of the movie sequel. What is certain at this point in time, though, is that "Frozen 2" will give the fans a better understanding of the first movie as revealed by its producer, Peter Del Vecho, in an interview last year.

"Now that we've been involved in it for awhile, what's exciting is it feels like it builds on the first movie. You understand things better in the first movie after you've seen the sequel," Del Vecho told Entertainment Weekly in an interview in March last year.

Meanwhile, of all the numerous plot rumors said about "Frozen 2," there is no denying that one of the loudest has been the one saying that it will finally give Elsa a lovelife. While this is just but and proper, as her sister, Anna, already finds her match in Kristoff in the first movie, fans are divided on whether the Ice Queen's love life should be a conventional one or otherwise. After all, although there are those clamoring to give Elsa a prince or a king in the sequel, others have lobbied to give her a girlfriend.

Will Elsa finally find romantic love in "Frozen 2?" If yes, will it be a same-gender relationship or the usual guy-girl love affair?

Find out when "Frozen 2" hits the theaters on Nov. 27, 2019.