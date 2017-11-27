'Frozen' Short Film 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' Ticks Off 'Coco' Viewers

Olaf, the adorable snowman who loves the summer season on "Frozen," has a new movie currently running in theaters. "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" plays right before the latest Pixar/Disney animation "Coco." Some viewers, however, expressed annoyance over the short film.

Facebook/DisneyFrozen Olaf stars in the "Frozen" special "Olaf's Frozen Adventure."

Viewers of "Coco" took to Twitter to call out Disney for running "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" before the main feature. Apparently, the audience did not expect the short film to actually be a 21-minute special.

Fans of Pixar know very well that short films traditionally run before the studio's newest feature movie. These offerings, however, usually last five minutes only, which obviously was not the case with "Olaf's Frozen Adventure."

The special was supposed to air on television for the holidays via ABC, a Disney-owned channel. The studio, however, decided to release "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" in theaters and the only way to watch the short is to buy a "Coco" movie ticket.

Meanwhile, "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" bridges what might potentially happen in "Frozen 2." The land of Arendelle celebrates their first Christmas after Elsa's curse and Olaf makes an effort to come up with holiday traditions to keep the mood festive.

"[Olaf's] heart is so pure, and his drive is to make Anna and Elsa so happy and their lives something special," producer Roy Conli told Collider about the short film's premise. "I think the world now is a little more open for Arendelle. I think that [Jennifer Lee], as she's writing 'Frozen 2,' will probably subconsciously have some inspiration come out of what happened [in the short]."

Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff returned to lend their voices to Olaf, Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff respectively. The short special also introduced four new songs to add to the "Frozen" soundtrack.

Incidentally, these stars also began recording the screenplay for "Frozen 2." Production for the sequel is well underway since the follow-up movie is expected to be in theaters in November 2019.