'Frozen' Short 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' To Be Removed From 'Coco' This Week

Disney Films will finally remove the "Frozen" short film that plays before the beginning of the new film "Coco" after it received a public backlash.

According to reports, the 21-minute-long short film "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" will be removed from all "Coco" screenings starting this week. The short reportedly earned the ire of a lot of moviegoers due to its length.

The film centers on the adventures of the jolly snowman named Olaf (voiced by Josh Gad) who is on the lookout for holiday traditions for his friends Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel).

While Olaf became one of the beloved characters from the blockbuster animated film that was first released in 2013, the short film received massive backlash because it exceeded the usual 10-minute mark. This could be the reason why the studio decided to remove the short from the big screens.

But a representative from Disney Films reportedly told Entertainment Weekly that they really planned to play the film for a short period. "This was always promoted as a limited run so it's not really a story — the end of our Olaf theatrical play is coming next week," the representative from the film said. "All our ads and messaging called it as such."

"Coco" co-director Adrian Molina also addressed the issue in an interview with The Huffington Post, saying that the short's length was not what the moviegoers was expecting. "It is longer than, I think, any other short that has ever been attached to one of these films, so I've heard that that has taken people by surprise," Molina stated.

He also revealed that the length of "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" was experimental, and the reason why it was paired with "Coco" was that Disney and Pixar needed something to air before the new film. Since the short "Lou" was already released with "Cars 3," the "Frozen" short was the only one available in time for the film's release.