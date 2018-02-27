'FTL: Faster Than Light' Developer Releases New Tactical Role-Playing Game 'Into the Breach'

Subset Games What an engagement looks like in "Into the Breach," the next big game by Subset Games.

In 2012, Subset Games released the critically acclaimed and award-winning "FTL: Faster Than Light," one of the most notable indie games of the year that also helped create the roguelite trend for the independent PC scene. Now, Subset Games is about to launch their second game, "Into the Breach," a turn-based strategy game with a unique twist to make it stand out from the rest.

Unlike most strategy games, "Into the Breach" is unique in that it is a game about reacting to enemy movement before it actually happens. Instead of having the player and enemy take turns with their actions, the player will actually be able to see what the enemy will do during the next turn and be given a chance to react to those actions in order to either avoid or negate their effects.

Another unique thing about the game is that the primary objective is not to defeat the enemies; rather, it is to survive waves of invading forces as the player tries to prevent as much collateral damage as they can.

To do this, almost all of a unit's skills are dedicated to displacing and repositioning other units while the actual damage output is not as important. Better to place an enemy somewhere far away from important resources and assets.

While the lives of their units are important, the different buildings and structures present in each map are just as important and keeping them safe from harm will reward the player and keep them going into battle.

The game is set to release in just a few hours, but early review copies had already been sent out and a few outlets have made their conclusions regarding Subset's second foray into gaming. Luckily for them, it is quite the positive reception.

Sitting at 92 percent at the time of this writing, many outlets praised the game's challenge and systems saying that, while often difficult, finding victory through those difficulties were both satisfying and incredibly rewarding.

"Into the Breach" will be available on Steam on Feb. 27.