Fujifilm website Fujifilm X-H1

Fujifilm unveils X-H1, its most advanced X camera series to date.

Fujifilm X-H1 is arguably the brand's most lauded release since X-T2 in 2016. The brand's X-series is already known for its unique image processing, with the X-Pro 2 and X-T2 previously converting many professional Nikon and Canon users to Fujifilm's mirrorless line.

The X-series' ability to produce commendable images that would rival full-frame competitors is its main selling point. Now, though, Fujifilm should be able to convert more pros with X-H1's five-axis in-body image stabilization, the first for its mirrorless cameras.

This means that it does not matter what lens is attached to the body, the camera itself would help it capture images with optical stabilization. A new flicker reduction option helps it take great images under fluorescent and mercury lighting.

To add to that, Fujifilm X-H1 is going all the way with its advanced video shooting ability, as compared to previous releases. While Fujifilm is known for its great images, the same could not be said for its videos, until now.

X-H1 features DCI 4K (4096 by 2160) as well as Rec.2020 color gamut at a bit rate of up to 200 Mbps. With the setting at 1080p, it could record slow-motion videos of up to 120 fps. A new film mode, called Eterna, increases flexibility in post-production by using muted colors.

A microphone input jack is available, although its improved built-in mic should do the trick in natural setting.

Fujifilm XH-1 is the first top-end model in the X-series that sports a touchscreen LCD, which can be tilted in three directions. That is apart from the larger buttons, which makes it easier to change camera settings in general. It sports the most robust camera build in the series and has a more substantial group, making it easier to hold.

Fujifilm X-H1 will be available starting March 1 for $1,899.95.