Full Metal Panic! Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming second director’s cut compilation movie of the first season of the Japanese mecha anime series, “Full Metal Panic!” subtitled, “One Night Stand.”

A new promotional video has been released for upcoming second film in the "Full Metal Panic!" director's cut film series.

The video is currently streaming online on Kadokawa's official YouTube channel, and it previews the continuation of the story from where the first film left off. The upcoming second movie is subtitled "One Night Stand," which was also the title of the 12th episode of the first television series.

The aforementioned episode featured Sousuke Sagara's encounter with an unconventional Arm Slave known as The Behemoth and how he defeated it with some help from Tessa Testarossa and Kaname Chidori's Whispered abilities. Through the girls' abilities, Sousuke was able to locate the Behemoth's weak spot and ultimately destroy it.

"Full Metal Panic!" is based on a series of light novels written by Shoji Gatoh and illustrated by Shiki Douji. The series ran from 1998 to 2011, publishing 23 volumes in total and even inspiring a nine-volume manga adaptation, which, in turn, ran from 2000 to 2005 on Fujimi Shobo's magazine, "Monthly Comic Dragon."

A sequel manga series titled "Full Metal Panic! Overload" was subsequently published on Kadokawa Shoten's "Monthly Dragon Junior," from 2001 to 2003. The 24-episode first season of the anime adaptation directed by Koichi Chigira was also aired in 2002. It was followed by a companion series titled "Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu" in 2003 and the sequel series "Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid" in 2005.

A fourth series titled "Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory" is scheduled to premiere in April 2018 and is expected to go "full throttle" from the beginning, but without straying too far from the original work.

The "Full Metal Panic! One Night Stand" director's cut film opens in Japan on Saturday, Jan 13, and will be followed by the third film, "Full Metal Panic! Into the Blue," on Jan. 20.

Moreover, both "The Second Raid" and "Fumoffu" will be rebroadcast in the upcoming winter anime season. "The Second Raid" will be aired once more on Friday, Jan. 5, late night at 1:40 a.m. JST, while the companion series "Fumoffu" returns on air on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 10:30 a.m. JST. Both series will air on Tokyo MX.