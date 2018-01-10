Full Metal Panic! Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming third director’s cut compilation movie of the first season of the Japanese mecha anime series, “Full Metal Panic!” subtitled, “Into the Blue.”

The official key visual art for the third and final installment in the "Full Metal Panic!" director's cut compilation movie series has been revealed. The movie is set to be released next week.

The "Full Metal Panic!" director's cut movie series features the entire first season of the mecha anime television series based on the light novels written by Shoji Gatoh and illustrated by Shikidouji. It comes in three parts, with the first one, subtitled "Boy Meets Girl," debuting last year in November.

The second installment, subtitled "One Night Stand," has been scheduled for release on Saturday, Jan. 13, and it will be screened in Japan at the Kadokawa Cinema Shinjuku and the Tachikawa Cinema City theaters in Tokyo, as well as at the Umeda Burg 7 theater in Osaka. It will be running for one week until the third installment, "Into the Blue," gets released on the following Saturday, Jan. 20.

Attendees of the third film screening will reportedly receive a special miniature drawing of Terea "Tessa" Testarossa, the 16-year-old captain of the Mithril's submarine, and his protective aide, Richard Mardukas. The illustration is drawn by the original light novel artist, Shikidouji.

The light novel series ran for 23 volumes from 1998 to 2011, and it subsequently inspired a nine-volume manga adaptation from 2000 to 2005. A sequel manga series titled "Full Metal Panic! Overload" was then published on the "Monthly Dragon Junior" magazine from 2001 to 2003, with the 24-episode first season of the anime adaptation airing in 2002.

A companion series titled "Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu" then followed in 2003, before the 13-episode official sequel titled "Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid" debuted in 2005.

An upcoming third season, "Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory," has been scheduled for release in April, and it will reportedly not stray too far from the original work.

Additionally, both "The Second Raid" and "Fumoffu" are currently being rebroadcast on Tokyo MX. "The Second Raid" airs on Fridays late night at 1:40 a.m. JST, while "Fumoffu" airs on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. JST.