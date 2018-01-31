'Fuller House' Scores Season 4 Renewal From Netflix

(Photo: Facebook/FullerHouseNetflix) Promotional image for "Fuller House."

It's official: "Fuller House" is returning for a fourth installment.

Netflix is ordering a fourth season from the spinoff comedy, reports confirmed. The renewal comes just a month after the end of season 3 — the first part of which launched in September and the back half in December.

Starring original "Full House" cast members Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, the hit series follows D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Bure) as a widower who raises her three boys. She moves back into her family home to start anew with her sister Stephanie (Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Barber), who join together to help take care of D.J.'s children and Kimmy's daughter.

On Monday, series creator Jeff Franklin took to Instagram to share the big news. He posted a photo of him posing on the steps of the iconic San Francisco house set alongside stars Bure, Sweetin and Barber. Franklin wrote in the caption, "Fuller House is back for Season 4! Thanks to all our fans and Netflix for a great keeping sweet ride going - 13 news eps in 2018!!"

At the end of season 3, it was revealed that everyone else in the family are moving back to San Francisco. This meant D.J.'s dad and uncles are joining them in the upcoming installment. Franklin recently caught up with TVLine and he talked about their decision to bring back more characters.

"I'm looking forward to them just being in town and whenever the storyline works, they can just be part of the gang again without making a big deal out of it," he shared. "It's going to feel much more normal to have them back in town. It depends on how many episodes their schedule allows and how much Netflix orders. But hopefully we'll see more of them, not less."

"Fuller House" season 4 is expected to premiere sometime later this year on Netflix.