'Fuller House' Season 3 Resumes on Dec. 22; Will D.J.'s Big Love Triangle Be Resolved?

"Fuller House" is coming back sooner than most fans would have expected. The third season of the family comedy series is set to resume the Friday before Christmas, on Dec. 22.

Just in time for a holiday marathon viewing, too, as one of the leads, Candace Cameron Bure, shared on social media. In a video post on Tuesday, the actress announced the return date via Twitter.

Netflix/Fuller House The Tanner family's adventures continue as DJ Tanner-Fuller shares a home with her sister Stephanie and friend Kimmy who help raise her three boys.

"Candace is here with some BIG news to help those mid-season blues!" Bure added as a caption to her clip. In her update, she shared with "Fuller House" fans the news of nine new episodes set to come on Netflix in the latter half of December.

In the video, Bure was posting her news update by answering some of the biggest questions fans have about season 3 of "Fuller House," first of which was "why was Season 3 so short?"

She also hinted that these episodes could tie up some of the loose ends from the earlier half of "Fuller House" season 3. Which ones these are, Bure declined to say, choosing to keep her fans in suspense.

It's likely to be a continuation of one of the bigger love triangles this season, though, as Deadline points out. In the first half of the season, Steve (Scott Winger) and Matt (John Brotherton) were vying for the affections of D.J. (Bure), at least until the past hiatus of the show left the outcome hanging.

Fans are dying to know which of these two will D.J. choose, or if she will pick one of them in the first place. They will have to wait until Dec. 22 to find out, though, when Netflix posts the new episodes on their streaming apps.