Executive producer Jeff Franklin reveals why it was time for Vicky (Gail Edwards) to come back into Danny's (Bob Saget) life. Meanwhile, Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) might be having triplets in the new season.

In the finale of "Fuller House" season 3, Vicky re-appeared in Danny's life and Franklin believes there couldn't have been better timing for her to come back.

In an interview with TVLine, Franklin said that it was just perfect timing for Vicky to return now that Danny's single again after going through a gruesome divorce. However, Vicky's return doesn't really mean that she's getting back together with Danny.

"We felt it would be a good time to bring her back and reintroduce her. Not that there's necessarily going to be a rekindling of their romance, but it was just a good time in our storytelling to see them together again," Franklin explained.

But fans can always hope to see Vicky and Danny rekindle their love if season 4 happens since Franklin believes that followers of "Fuller House" like it more when they're together.

Meanwhile, it was also announced in the season 3 finale that Kimmy (Andrea Barber) is pregnant with Stephanie's baby, and there's a possibility that they will be having triplets.

In a previous episode, titled "Fast Times at Bayview High," the doctor told Stephanie that she had three viable embryos that can be implanted to their surrogate. Afterwards, in the episode "Happily Ever After," Kimmy announced that Stephanie's "embryos" had already been implanted, which could indicate that there was more than one.

Although Stephanie having triplets in the new season is only a speculation, fans would love to see "Fuller House" with three new additions to the gang.

However, it might be a while before fans of the show will see Kimmy give birth to Stephanie's kid(s) since Franklin thinks that the dynamic between the two will be very entertaining.

"It's too rich a storyline to have Kimmy pregnant with Stephanie's baby. It's too much fun not to go there. ... It should be a lot of fun for us," Franklin teased.

