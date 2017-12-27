'Fuller House' Season 4 Spoilers: Creator Jeff Franklin Hints at Steve Urkel's Potential Comeback

(Photo: Facebook/FullerHouseNetflix) Promotional image for "Fuller House."

Another familiar face from the original "Full House" might return on "Fuller House."

The hit Netflix comedy had just finished its third run but fans are already anticipating the next installment. While the series still has a year before season 4 airs, series creator Jeff Franklin recently talked about the potential comeback of a familiar TV character: Jaleel White's Steve Urkel from "Family Matters."

"I loved when Urkel was on 'Full House,' so I'd love to see him back on 'Fuller House,'" Franklin said in an interview (via Cinemablend). "I'm good friends with Jaleel, and we've talked about it. It's a really big deal for Jaleel to bring this character back, so I'm not sure that he wants to — but if he does decide to, this would be a great way for him to reprise the character."

Franklin went on to say that they already have "some fun ideas" lined up for White's possible comeback as Urkel.

The third season of Netflix's rebooted sitcom gave fans what they have been expecting since the series debuted. However, a surprise guest star steered the story to a new direction by welcoming back Vicky Larson (Gail Edwards) in episode 18.

In the original series, Vicky was Danny Tanner's (Bob Saget) love interest from the beginning of "Full House" season 5. She later had a recurring role through the middle of season 7.

Unfortunately, there is still no word on whether Netflix will renew the comedy series for a fourth installment. The odds seem good though, as "Fuller House" continues to get more viewers hooked and stays buzz-worthy among viewers and critics. With the third season now out, it would not be surprising at all if Netflix announces the show's renewal for season 4 anytime soon.

"Fuller House" season 4 is expected to debut sometime in late 2018 on Netflix. A definitive release date has yet to be announced.