All episodes of "Fuller House" season 3 are now available on Netflix, and those who have already binge-watched the entire thing are wondering what a potential fourth season could look like.

For the past three seasons, the "adult" characters have always had to have a reason to visit D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) and company. But, after the season 3 finale, it looks like they will no longer need a reason, as it was revealed that everyone is moving back to San Francisco, California.

According to series creator Jeff Franklin, the move will allow for better storytelling and will get rid of the repetitiveness of the adults paying a visit for one reason or another. And, reliant on scheduling and episode count, fans could see more of Danny (Bob Saget) and the gang in the unconfirmed fourth season.

"I'm looking forward to them just being in town and whenever the storyline works, they can just be part of the gang again without making a big deal out of it," Franklin told TVLine. "It's going to feel much more normal to have them back in town. It depends on how many episodes their schedule allows and how much Netflix orders."

As for another sweet surprise in the season 3 finale, Vicky (Gail Edwards) returned to the fold and re-entered Danny's life again. For those who are unaware, Vicky was Danny's fiancée in the original "Full House," but they never made it down the aisle. Now that she is back and Danny is single, the two have a chance to rekindle their romance and make things work this time around.

Fans were also happy to hear a "Family Matters" reference when D.J. brought up Steve Urkel, played by Jaleel White. "Family Matters" and "Full House" had a crossover episode in 1991, and the mention of Urkel's name on "Fuller House" has got fans excited for a potential appearance by the eyeglass-wearing geek.

"I loved when Urkel was on 'Full House,' so I'd love to see him back on 'Fuller House.' I'm good friends with Jaleel, and we've talked about it," Franklin told the same publication. "We have some fun ideas, so we'll see how that shakes out."

"Fuller House" has yet to be renewed for a fourth season.