Facebook/FullerHouseNetflix Promo image for "Fuller House"

While Netflix maintains its silence regarding the fate of "Fuller House" after season 3, a lot of speculations are coming out about the plot of show's season 4.

One of the speculations claimed that Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) will have multiple when "Fuller House" returns for season 4.

A report from Bustle noted Stephanie used to believe that she will not be able to have any biological children. But in the first half of season 3, Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) encouraged her to continue trying to have her own child. It seems like Aunt Becky's encouragement paid off, since fans found out in the season 3 finale that Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) announced that she is carrying Stephanie and Jimmy's (Adam Hagenbuch) child.

However, there is a chance that Stephanie and Jimmy could have more than one child through Kimmy's surrogate pregnancy. In the episode titled "Fast Times at Bayview High," the doctor who took care of Stephanie's in vitro fertilization treatments told her that they extracted three embryos from her. Yet it was not revealed how many were successfully transplanted to Kimmy. This could mean that Kimmy might be carrying all three embryos.

Kimmy seemed to be a good choice to serve as the surrogate mother of Stephanie's child since she happens to be Jimmy's older sister. But in an interview with TVLine, series creator Jeff Franklin revealed that they have always thought that Kimmy will be the perfect character to help Stephanie become a mother.

"It's too rich a storyline to have Kimmy pregnant with Stephanie's baby. Its too much fun not to go there," Franklin stated. "We tried to put a few misleads in there, but I don't think we surprised anyone. It should be a lot of fun for us; hopefully there will be a next season."

Netflix is expected to make an announcement about "Fuller House" season 4 soon.