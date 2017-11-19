'Fuller House' Star Adam Hagenbuch Answered One of the Show's Biggest Questions Through a 'Stranger Things' Parody

Facebook/FullerHouseNetflix/ "Fuller House" season 3b is slated to premiere later this year

"Fuller House" star Adam Hagenbuch just answered one of the show's biggest questions in the most creative way: a mash-up between his show and "Stranger Things."

Back during the second season of "Fuller House," it has been revealed that Kimmy Gibbler, played by Andrea Barber, has a little brother. Interestingly, the show's predecessor, "Full House," had given no word about this information during the course of it's run many years ago. But apparently, Kimmy has, in fact, a little brother on the show named Jimmy Gibbler. With this revelation, many are wondering where Jimmy has been in the last three decades and what he has been doing. Thankfully, the man who portrays Jimmy on "Fuller House," Hagenbuch, has the answer.

In a Facebook video featuring a mash-up of "Fuller House" and "Stranger Things," Jimmy arrives at the house only to find it empty, thinking that the Tanners are still away on vacation. Biding his time, he soon stares at the family photos framed on a wall and notices that he isn't in any single one of them. Jimmy then starts to question where he is as the lights go out to reveal a darker version of the California house.

Holding a teddy bear and a flashlight, he begins to make his way outside all the while noticing the dark roots and membranes covering the walls and floors of the house. Finally arriving at the front door which would take him outside, he opens it only to find a distorted and darker version of the world, the same one featured on the popular Netflix series "Stranger Things," called the Upside Down.

For those who didn't get the message of the two-minute video, Hagenbuch is saying that Jimmy has been in the Upside Down all this time, which is why he has been missing on "Fuller House."

Unfortunately for the fans of the two shows, this was just a parody video produced by Hagenbuch and his friends and there is no crossover planned between the two shows as of yet.

"Fuller House" is set to return this coming Dec. 22 for the second half of its third season.