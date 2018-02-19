YouTube/Warner Bros. Japan A screenshot of Ryosuke Yamada as Edward Elric in "Fullmetal Alchemist"

The live-action "Fullmetal Alchemist" movie is now available to stream on Netflix.

The hit manga created by Hiromu Arakawa is getting the live-action treatment for the first time. Netflix released a brand new trailer just before the film's highly-anticipated release, which can be viewed below.

"Fullmetal Alchemist" is based on a manga of the same name that ran from 2001 to 2010. An anime adaptation was also aired in the middle of its manga run, the episodes of which are available on Netflix as well.

Set in a fictional country of Amestris where alchemy is common and is actually one of the most famous science practices, the story follows Edward Elric as he works his way on becoming a state alchemist (one who works for the government) in the hopes of undoing a tragic incident caused by a botched transmutation attempt.

The official description for the "Fullmetal Alchemist" live-action movie reads, "While alchemist Edward Elric searches for a way to restore his brother Al's body, the military government and mysterious monsters are watching closely."

His younger brother Alphonse has been brought into another reality, which caused Edward to give up his right arm. His little brother's soul, however, ends up pinned to a mechanical suit of armor. Filled with guilt, Edward will do everything he can to bring his brother back to his original body, unknowingly putting him in the path of becoming the greatest alchemist in the world.

The live-action movie adaptation stars Ryosuke Yamada, Tsubasa Honda, and Dean Fujioka, with Fumihiko Sori taking the director's seat. Things have been kept under wraps with regards to how Alphonse will be depicted in "Fullmetal Alchemist," but Sori assures fans will be happy.

Unfortunately, fans who watched the trailer are not happy with what they saw. Some say that the low budget they believe was allotted for the movie clearly shows and affects the quality. Others are not just looking forward to another live-action adaptation of a hit anime, especially after how "Death Note" turned out.

"Fullmetal Alchemist" is now available for streaming.