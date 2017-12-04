Funimation 'Dragon Ball Super' English Dub Coming This Week

Toei Animation 'Dragon Ball Super' promotional image

English dubbed episodes of "Dragon Ball Super" will be available for online streaming starting next week on Funimation Now. This was announced by the streaming site via Twitter after much teasing on their part.

According to the announcement, the first 39 dubbed episodes are coming to the anime streaming site on Dec. 5. This first batch of episodes will cover the story arcs from both of the recent movies, Resurrection 'F' and Battle of Gods, and more.

GET READY FOR SOMETHING SUPER

This will be followed by other episodes which will be released in 13 episode batches. These will be released two weeks after the final episode of that group airs on Toonami.

Prior to the announcement, the only way to watch English dubbed episodes of "Dragon Ball Super" without feeling guilty is through Toonami's broadcast. This meant that fans can only watch it on TV rather than be able to stream it online.

The series currently follows the "Universal Survival" arc where Goku and the gang are competing in the Tournament of Power. The preview for episode 119 recently revealed that that Universe 7 will be facing invisible fighters from Universe 4.

"Universal Survival" arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like have scored. Fellow anime streaming service Crunchyroll currently holds the rights to the subtitled version of the anime after both companies agreed to split the broadcasting rights to popular anime with Funimation handling the English dubbed releases.

The agreement was made prior to Funimation being acquired by Sony in a deal worth $150 million. Sony Pictures currently owns 95 percent of the company with the rest being owned by the company's founder, Gen Fukunaga.

"Dragon Ball Super" currently airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CT while the English dub during Adult Swim's Toonami block every Saturday at 11:30 p.m CT.