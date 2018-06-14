Cabrera plans to rehab in Detroit so that he continue to be around his teammates

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Miguel Cabrera breaks out a smile during a May 2014 game

The Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is one of the best to ever play in the Majors, but sadly for him and baseball fans all over the world, he will not be swinging a bat in a live game again for the rest for this year.

Cabrera sustained an injury during a recent Tigers game against the Minnesota Twins.

Facing Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi with the count even at one, Cabrera went to swing at a pitch going out of the zone. Cabrera missed the pitch and subsequently dropped his bat. He then began to grab his left bicep and eventually, he walked off the field knowing right away that something was wrong.

Cabrera's instincts were right. Something was wrong, but even he was caught off guard by how bad that something turned out to be.

After the injury was examined further, it was determined that Cabrera ruptured his left biceps tendon. The surgery and the subsequent recovery and rehab time needed for the injury will keep Cabrera out of action for the remainder of this season.

Cabrera was shocked by how severe the injury is, per a report from MLB.com's Jason Beck.

Still, Cabrera is not showing that he will let this injury get the better of him, and he is already adopting the kind of mindset needed to get back on track after something like this takes place.

Cabrera recently said that he needs to "saddle up" and "stay positive" while moving forward and following what the doctor will say.

The 35-year-old is also not going to allow the injury to prevent him from continuing to provide support for his teammates.

Instead of recovering and rehabbing at his home in Miami or at the Tigers' facility in Lakeland, FL, Cabrera revealed that he will do everything he needs to become healthy right in Detroit.

The injury has to be particularly frustrating for Cabrera as he was on pace to put up another good season at the plate.

After a down season in 2017 that led to him posting an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of .728, which was easily the worst mark of his career, Cabrera's 2018 OPS was well above .800 in the 38 games he played this year, according to Baseball Reference.

Cabrera also managed to produce that OPS mark even though he was dealing with some nagging injuries earlier this year, so there was hope that he would hit even better as he got healthier.

Unfortunately for Cabrera, he will have to wait until next year to post his bounce-back season.

The good news for Cabrera is that he is guaranteed to get an opportunity to produce again for the Tigers after he's done recovering and rehabbing from this injury as he is under contract with the franchise through the 2023 season and he has two vesting options for 2024 and 2025.

For now, the best course of action for Cabrera is to continue what he is already doing, which is trying to stay positive.

Additional news about Miguel Cabrera's road to recovery should be made available in the near future.