G-Eazy Cuts Ties With H&M Following Racially-Charged Advertisement

Reuters/Regis Duvignau/File Photo People walk past the window of a H&M store in Paris, France, August 24, 2015.

G-Eazy has officially ended his partnership with H&M.

The Swedish fashion retailer H&M recently got into hot water after a racially-charged advertisement caused quite a controversy and backlash. Now, following The Weeknd's announcement of him ending his partnership with the fashion brand, rapper G-Eazy, too, has announced that he is cutting ties with H&M.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper explained while he was initially excited about his new partnership with the H&M clothing line, that quickly changed once he saw the aforementioned advertisement that stirred quite the controversy.

"Over the past months I was genuinely excited about launching my upcoming line and collaboration with H&m," G-Eazy began. "Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated, and I've decided at this time our partnership needs to end," he continued.

"Whether an oblivious oversight or not, it's truly sad and disturbing that in 2018, something so racially and culturally insensitive could pass by the eyes of so many (stylist, photographer, creative and marketing teams) and be deemed acceptable. I can't allow for my name and brand to be associated with a company that could let this happen," the rapper further stated.

According to the 28-year-old, he hopes that this issue serves as a wake-up call not only to H&M but to other companies as well to become more racially and culturally aware as well as being more diverse.

The advert in question is a photo that went viral, which featured a young African-American boy wearing a green hoodie with the words "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle" printed on it. Along with his statement, G-Eazy also posted a photo of a drawing of what seems to be the same advertisement but with the words changed to "Coolest King in the World."

H&M has since apologized for the advertisement and had acknowledged their error over the matter.