'Gakuen Babysitters' Anime Spoilers: Kotaro Tries to Make Lemon Tea For His Brother in Episode 4

Gakuen Babysitters Official Site Screenshot of series protagonist Ryuichi Kashima with his little brother, Kotaro, from the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Gakuen Babysitters (School Babysitters)."

Ryuichi Kashima has really been settling quite well into his role on the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Gakuen Babysitters."

Taking care of a younger brother is hard enough, what more watching over five babies all at once, each with his and her own strong personality. But Ryuichi has been managing it quite well and has even already built deep rapport with the babies he's been taking care of at his school's daycare.

The daycare itself has been gaining an increasing amount of attention, it seems. The previous episode saw the most popular guy in school, Tomoya Yagi, attempt to join the "club." He did, however, back out eventually when his friend, Chūkichi Nezu, exposed his overwhelming adoration for kids, so much so that simply tapping a baby's chubby cheeks was enough to make his nose bleed.

Ryuichi and his fellow babysitter, Yoshihito Usaida, did agree that Yagi could come by to visit from time to time, so there would definitely be more scenes of him and his aloof friend in the coming episodes.

On the other hand, the preview for episode 4 teases something about Ryuichi's blazer and Kotaro's lemon tea. It also looks like Ryuichi may quite possibly fall sick, and this time Kotaro will be the one doing all he could to somehow make his older brother feel better.

There is also a scene showing Maria Inomata taking care of the kids at the daycare, perhaps as a temporary substitute for Ryuichi.

The previous episode also saw a slight development in Ryuichi and Inomata's interactions. Could this be the beginning of a full-blown friendship between the two of them? How will this affect Ryuichi's classmate, Yuki Ushimaru, who has been harboring a secret crush on him?

"Gakuen Babysitters" airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. It also airs on Tuesdays at midnight JST on Sun TV and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.