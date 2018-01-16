Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice of life anime series, “Gakuen Babysitters (School Babysitters),” based on the maga series written and illustrated by Hari Tokeino.

Ryuichi Kashima has found a lease on life, taking care of a handful of babies on the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Gakuen Babysitters (School Babysitters)."

Following the unexpected death of their parents in a plane crash, brothers Ryuichi and Kotaro were taken in by the chairwoman of Morinomiya Academy. In exchange for this, Ryuichi has been made the inaugural member of the academy's Babysitters Club, which was tasked with taking care of the staff's young children at the school's daycare.

It did seem a little too much of a responsibility for a young guy like Ryuichi to bear, especially on top of his school and brotherly obligations. But he soon gets help from the other students at school, who may or may not be good with babies at first, but soon find their way around it.

The previous episode introduced a new character named Maria Inomata, whom the babies were initially scared of after she scolded Ryuichi for not taking proper care of the babies. She was then brought in to help out at the club to help her loosen up, and soon managed to win the babies over when she broke down in tears about her own personal insecurities and feelings of ineptitude in every other activity that did not involve studying.

The episode also featured a trip to the zoo, which gave brothers Hayato and Taka Kamitani a chance to settle their differences and deepen their brotherly bond.

The preview for the next episode does not really reveal much, except for Keigo Saikawa talking about how teeth is a man's life. There is also a glimpse of a couple of boxes of chocolates, which may be hinting at a possible Valentines-themed episode.

"Gakuen Babysitters" airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. It also airs on Tuesdays at midnight JST on Sun TV and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.