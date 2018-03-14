Gal Gadot Excited to Work with Kristen Wiig in 'Wonder Woman 2'

Reuters/Danny Moloshok File photo of actress Kristen Wiig arrives at the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California February 21, 2015.

Earlier this week, director Patty Jenkins confirmed that Kristen Wiig would play Cheetah in "Wonder Woman 2." Shortly after the announcement, Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, took to social media to welcome the former Saturday Night Live star to the cast of the sequel.

Long before Jenkins' confirmation, there had already been speculations that Wiig would play the new villain in the highly anticipated film. That is why, when the director finally confirmed the casting reports claiming Wiig's involvement in the sequel, fans of "Wonder Woman" could not help but be all the more excited for the film.

Apparently, even Gadot was not able to contain her emotions following the announcement, so she took to Twitter to welcome the newest "Wonder Woman 2" cast addition. "I'm so excited welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful!" she tweeted.

"Wonder Woman 2" will reportedly take place in the mid-1980s, during the height of the Cold War. Although it has been confirmed that Cheetah will be Wonder Woman's major adversary in the sequel, it remains to be seen which version of the character will be featured in the film.

Cheetah has appeared several times in the DC Comics, but rumor has it that Wiig will take on the guise of Barbara Ann Minerva. Neither Gadot nor Jenkins has confirmed the rumor, but fans think that this version of the character is the nastiest one for the female superhero to tangle with.

In the comics, Minerva is a British anthropologist who transforms into a cheetah after finding herself in the middle of an ancient ritual in the lost city of Urzkartagan. As a cheetah, she has the agility that is difficult to match. She also has great intellect, can control animals and can predict death. Created by writer Len Wein, she first appeared in the DC comics in 1987.

"Wonder Woman 2" hits theaters on Dec. 1, 2019.