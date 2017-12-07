Gal Gadot News: Actress Remembers Announcement on Her Bagging Wonder Woman Role

Facebook/Wonder Woman "Wonder Woman" now holds the record for being the highest-grossing superhero origin movie of all times.

Gal Gadot could not believe how fast time flies as she shared a tweet from the official Twitter account of DC four years ago, announcing that she had bagged the role of Diana/Wonder Woman for the first ever big screen live-action film feature of the female superhero.

It was on Dec. 5, 2013, when it was officially announced that the then-unknown Gadot lassoed the role of Wonder Woman to debut in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." As the announcement marked its fourth year anniversary recently, the actress could not help but be in awe of how fast time goes by and express her gratitude for the role.

"Wow 4 years ago?! And forever grateful to be able to play this character!" Gadot said in her tweet as she shared the link to the news four years ago.

Without question, Gadot has all the reasons to be grateful for having the opportunity to breathe life to the role of the most famous female superhero of all times. From an unknown name in Hollywood back then, the actress went on to become one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry today since her short appearance as Wonder Woman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and the first-ever solo big screen live-action film feature of the character in this year's "Wonder Woman," which has now earned notion of being the best and highest-grossing superhero origin movie of all time.

However, not everybody was happy when it was revealed that, Gadot bagged the role of Wonder Woman. After all, the last actress to portray the role in a live-action feature is still one of the most well-loved icons today, Lynda Carter, who played the role in the popular TV series in the 1970s. For some Wonder Woman fans then, Gadot just paled in comparison to Carter, especially in terms of physique as she was too thin back then and has small breasts.

Despite the criticisms back then, Gadot proved that she is deserving of the role and eventually converted skeptics to fans. While she can still be seen as Wonder Woman in the still-showing "Justice League," she is set to reprise the role one more time for "Wonder Woman 2," which is slated to hit the theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.