Gal Gadot News: Israeli Theater Named in Honor of 'Wonder Woman' Actress

A theater in Israel has been named after Gal Gadot.

In the face of the growing ban on Gadot from the neighboring Arab countries of Israel, a northern Israeli town has announced that it is naming a theater in honor of the "Wonder Woman" star, with the theater to be officially known as "Gal Cinema."

"We are going to name the new cinema after Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress who brings honor to this country," municipal spokeswoman Orna Yosef said in an interview.

Gal Cinema is located in Nazareth Illit and has two screens. The movie house officially opens today, January 18, and is slated to screen the movie "Shelter," which is directed by Israeli director Eran Riklis.

To recall, several Arab countries, including Lebanon, Jordan, and Tunisia, banned "Wonder Woman" from screening last year. While some say that the ban on the movie was partly due to the skimpy outfit that Wonder Woman wears in the movie, it was public knowledge that the primary reason was that Gadot is not only a Jewish actress but also served in the Israel military and had been vocal about her support on Israel's military aggression in Gaza.

Gadot's continuous support to the Israeli military has also led some to dissociate themselves with anything related to her. Just this week, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, a tech entrepreneur and a groundbreaking writer who aims at breaking the stereotypes the public has on Muslim women, has refused to accept an award from a cosmetic brand associated with the Israeli Hollywood actress.

According to the blogger, she cannot accept the award from the brand and celebrate Gadot's ambassadorship at the same time as Gadot continues to support the Israel military.

As much as this means to me and I would love to be there to celebrate with you, I cannot accept this award from Revlon with Gal Gadot as the ambassador...Her vocal support of the Israeli Defence Forces' actions in Palestine goes against MuslimGirl.com'sals and values," Amani, who owns the website MuslimGirl.com, said in an Instagram post.