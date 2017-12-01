Gal Gadot News: 'Justice League' Star Reveals Amazons' Battle Scene in 'Wonder Woman' Made Her Emotional

Facebook/Wonder Woman Movie Gal Gadot as Diana in the beach battle scene in "Wonder Woman."

Gal Gadot has revealed in a recent interview that a battle scene in her "Wonder Woman" movie made her emotional when she saw it during the movie's first screening.

There is no denying that "Wonder Woman" is one of the best superhero movies ever released. In fact, according to the ratings of Rotten Tomatoes, it is the best superhero movie of all times, proving that it was not only a commercial success but critically acclaimed, too.

While most of the scenes in the movie were impressively executed, Gadot, who played the titular role, has recently revealed in an interview that there was one particular scene in "Wonder Woman" that made her emotional: The beach battle scene that featured the Amazons in a showdown of force with the German soldiers.

"It was the first time for me — as a woman, a girl, a female — that I saw an image of strong women that are beautiful and confident and can take care of themselves. I was shocked by it, and then I was more shocked by the fact that I never saw anything like that," Gadot shared in a recent interview with Kumail Nanjiani on Variety's "Actors on Actors" series.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Gadot also expressed her thoughts on the sexual harassment controversies in Hollywood that have been recently exposed. For Gadot, while women have the capabilities to avert any form of sexual harassment or abuse as they are empowered, they can fail in doing so if they don't acknowledge that they have the power within.

"But there cannot be women empowerment if women don't have this visual in their subconsciousness, and if men don't have it either. It's important for boys and men to see that a woman can be super great," Gadot opined.

Gadot can be seen as Diana/Wonder Woman once more in the currently showing "Justice League" and is slated to reprise the role for "Wonder Woman 2," which is slated for a Nov. 1, 2019 release.