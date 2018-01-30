Gal Gadot News: Pro-Palestine Netizens Criticize Actress for Holocaust Memorial Day Post

Facebook/Wonder Woman Shown is a scene from "Wonder Woman."

Gal Gadot has been attacked on social media following her expression of support for Holocaust Memorial Day recently.

"Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day. A day to honor the victims of the Holocaust, May we never forget. #WeRemember," Gadot wrote on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram account last weekend.

While the Israeli "Wonder Woman" actress meant well with her message, some of her followers on social media, specifically the pro-Palestine supporters, did not let the opportunity to lambast the actress to simply pass. For the anti-Israel government social media followers of Gadot, the cruelty of the Nazi towards the Jews during the dark days of the Holocaust is simply tantamount to how the Israeli government deals with the Palestinians today.

"What about poor Palestinians slaughtered by your government," one asked Gadot.

"World also will never forget Palestinian victims," said another one.

"What about the countless kids that are arrested and kept in cages? They get taken from their families screaming and crying and are put in jail to be abused by Israel soldiers...." another social media user pointed out to Gadot.

This is not the first incident for some people to hold Gadot accountable for simply being an Israeli. Last year, "Wonder Woman" was banned in several Arab countries, including Tunisia, Lebanon, and Qatar because the film features Gadot in the titular role.

Only this month, a female Muslim blogger also refused an award from a cosmetic brand because Gadot is its ambassadress. According to Al-Khatahtbeh, founder of MuslimGirl.com, she could not accept Revlon's Changemaker Award as long as the brand is associated with Gadot. For the beauty blogger, accepting the award would mean going against her blog's morals and values.

To the uninitiated, Gadot was an IDF (Israel Defense Forces) combat trainer for two years before becoming an actress. Despite being one of the biggest names in Hollywood today, thanks to her "Wonder Woman" movie, the actress continues to express her support for the IDF.