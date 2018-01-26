Gal Gadot News: 'Wonder Woman' Not Made for an Oscar, Actress Says

Facebook/Wonder Woman Despite positive critical reviews, "Wonder Woman" failed to score an Oscar nomination.

Gal Gadot has reacted to the non-inclusion of "Wonder Woman" on the list of nominees for the Oscars this year.

At Revlon's Live Boldly Campaign event at the Skylight Modern in New York City on January 24, Gadot was asked by Entertainment Tonight to react on the so-called Oscar snub on "Wonder Woman." After all, months prior to the release of the list of nominees, the movie had been vocal about its campaign to score at least two nominations.

Apparently, though, "Wonder Woman's" failure to get even a single nomination did not disappoint Gadot. After all, the actress, who is the latest brand ambassadress of Revlon, knows very well that the movie was not made for the purpose of winning an Oscar statuette.

"I was very moved and touched by the people who were disappointed that 'Wonder Woman' wasn't nominated, but we certainly never did the movie for that. I think that you can't have it all. We've done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we're going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!" Gadot said.

To recall, it was thought that "Wonder Woman" would score a Best Picture and Best Director nominations as, after all, the movie fell in the good graces of esteemed critics. Hence, when the list of Oscars nominees was released earlier this week, many fans of the DC superhero, Gadot, and the movie itself were enraged that it failed to get the nod of the Academy. For some fans, though, the snub was really not a surprise as the Oscars are believed to be hostile towards superhero and female-directed movies.

However, with "Wonder Woman" lassoing in a total of $821,847,012 as its worldwide gross, Gadot and all the others involved in the movie have all the reasons not to feel bad about the Oscar snub. Had it been nominated, it would have just been an icing on the cake, so to speak.

Meanwhile, Gadot is set to reprise her Diana/Wonder Woman role for "Wonder Woman 2," which is slated to hit the theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.