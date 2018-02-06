Gal Gadot News: 'Wonder Woman' Star Honors Patty Jenkins in Recent Twitter Post

Facebook/Wonder Woman Despite positive critical reviews, "Wonder Woman" failed to score an Oscar nomination.

Gal Gadot has honored "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins in a Twitter post.

The "Wonder Woman" star has once again shown her gratitude to Jenkins for how she helmed last year's blockbuster movie. In a recent Twitter post, Gadot says that she is honoring Jenkins in line with the hashtag "Female filmmaker Friday" as the director is an incredible person.

"Not only an admirable storyteller. She is a wonderful leader, not afraid to (literally) get into the trenches. Lucky to call her a collaborator, friend, sister in film," Gadot writes as a caption to the photo she shared on Twitter that shows Jenkins in action as she helmed some scenes in "Wonder Woman."

While there is no denying that Gadot has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood today, much of what she has achieved in her career can be attributed to the success of "Wonder Woman." After all, the standalone movie about the female DC superhero character was not only a blockbuster but critically acclaimed, too. In fact, according to critics, it is one of the best live-action superhero movies brought to the big screen ever, thanks to Jenkins' directorial expertise.

Although "Wonder Woman" heaped praises for different reasons, one of the many things that fans and critics alike agreed on was that the movie had a coherent tone. After all, in an earlier interview, Jenkins revealed that much of her effort in making the movie went to achieving the tone that "Wonder Woman" had.

"I was obsessed with the tone. It was the hardest thing....you start in a fantasy world of women in costume, and then you go to real life, World War I England... and then you end up in the supernatural... and then you have a love story," Jenkins shared.

Meanwhile, Gadot and Jenkins are slated to work together anew for the "Wonder Woman" sequel. As the movie is slated for a Nov. 1, 2019 release, rumors claim that it will enter production in England this summer.