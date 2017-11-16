Gal Gadot News: 'Wonder Woman' Star Warns Misogynist Sexists

Facebook/Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot has warned the "misogynist sexists" that their time is up.

There is no denying that Gadot has now become synonymous to Wonder Woman, and whether the actress dons the superhero's armor or not, she maintains the ideals of the Amazonian Warrior Princess.

In recent interview, Gadot and "Justice League" co-star Ezra Miller were tasked to ask each other questions. When Miller, who plays the role of Barry Allen/The Flash in the movie, asked Gadot to share a message regarding what the actor considers as the turning of tides in a male-dominated world, the actress turned serious as she looked at the camera and spoke her mind.

"I'm just going to say, misogynist sexists, your wrath upon this world is over," Gadot said.

Earlier, Gadot has also earned the praises of fans after it was reported that she had threatened not to do the sequel for "Wonder Woman" in the event that Brett Ratner, who co-financed the "Wonder Woman" movie through his Rat Pac Dune company and has recently been accused of sexual harassment cases, would be still involved in it.

While it seems that Gadot has succeeded, as it has been reported that Ratner will no longer be involved in any way to "Wonder Woman 2," the actress explained that the decision was not just because of her alone but that of many others involved in the movie, too.

"Everyone knows the way that I feel because I'm not hiding anything. But the truth is, there's so many people involved in making this movie, and they all echoed the same sentiments...everyone knew what was the right thing to do. But there was nothing for me to actually come and say because it was already done before this article came out," the actress explained.

Gadot can be seen as Wonder Woman for the third time in "Justice League," which hits the theaters today. "Wonder Woman 2," meanwhile, is slated to hit the theaters in November 2019.