Gal Gadot Surprises Children at a Hospital in Full Wonder Woman Costume

Gal Gadot continues to inspire in her role as Wonder Woman, as the actress delighted kids in a local children's hospital in Virginia with a visit in full Wonder Woman gear. Her visit came just in time, too, for promoting "Wonder Woman 1984," which is set to premiere in cinemas by late 2019.

Children staying at the Inova Children's Hospital in Annandale, Virginia got to see Gadot in full superhero form during her visit on Sunday, July 8. The staff of the children's hospital was likewise cheered up by the visit as well, as Dr. Lucas Collazo posted on social media.

Facebook/wonderwomanfilm Gal Gadot surprised the kids in a Virginia children's hospital by dressing up as Wonder Woman during her visit.

"Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children's Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman," Collazo wrote in the caption to go along with a photo of the Innova Hospital Staff together with the actress.

"The kids loved it...and so did the staff," he added, with a hashtag nod to the upcoming "Wonder Woman 1984" movie.

During her impromptu visit to the hospital, Gadot met not just the patients but the parents and the staff as well. She did all that while decked out in the battle gear of Diana, Princess of Themyscira, as CBR pointed out.

Several more pictures of her visit were put online by the Wonder Woman HQ Twitter account, as well. Gal Gadot is currently hard at work for her role in "Wonder Woman 1984," which has now started production led by director Patty Jenkins.

Jenkins also directed Gadot in the box-office hit "Wonder Woman" last year — the movie went on to earn a huge $821.8 million worldwide, including $412.5 million in sales in North America.

This time, the actress will be joined by co-star Chris Pine. The movie is set to come out to theaters on Nov. 1, 2019. Meanwhile, fans are expecting more surprise visits from Gal Gadot elsewhere in the months to come.