Gal Gadot Surprises Kids in Children's Hospital in Full 'Wonder Woman' Attire

Gal Gadot proved that she really is Wonder Woman in real life when she visited a group of sick children at a hospital in Virginia.

The 33-year-old Israeli actress paid a surprise visit at the Inova Children's Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia clad in her full "Wonder Woman" costume.

The actress was filming the sequel for the hit 2017 superhero movie in Washington D.C., which is just near the children's hospital.

Kelly Sahady, the mother of one of the child patients of the hospital, shared how Gadot made her seven-month-old daughter Karalyne happy during the actress' visit.

"I was in the room and I was talking to one of the doctors with my daughter in the middle of getting an IV antibiotic treatment and in walks Wonder Woman, fully costumed," Sahady told USA Today.

She also mentioned that she texted her husband that Gadot was in the hospital and was holding their daughter. According to Sahady, her husband regretted that he was not there during that time.

Sahady said that the incident will be etched in her family's memories forever.

"After all this time being in there for so long, it was a real treat to have this happen," Sahady stated. "Thank you. Thank you for taking the time out of your day to do this. You know we're fans for life now," she added.

Aside from Sahady's statement regarding Gadot's visit, the official Twitter account of her upcoming film "Wonder Woman 1984" also posted several photos where Gadot posed with young patients as well as the hospital's medical staff.

Gadot joined the list of other actors who also dropped by a hospital to cheer patients while wearing costumes from their popular movies. The list includes Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark from "Iron Man" and Johnny Depp who came as Jack Sparrow from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie franchise.