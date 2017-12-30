Galaxy Note 8 Issue, Problems: Samsung Responds to Reports of Batteries That Won't Recharge

Samsung A promo image of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung recently responded to reports that a number of Galaxy Note 8 units had batteries that were unable to recharge after being drained.

On a positive note, the Galaxy Note 8 units did not explode. However, the company could be facing another battery-related fiasco as more and more Note 8 users are complaining that their smartphones were not recharging after its power completely ran out.

The issue was first spotted by Piunika Web, which reported that some of the user complaints found online with the similar issue all happened on a Galaxy Note 8 unit.

Because of this, a Samsung representative based in India reportedly responded with a statement to Gadgets Now that said: "We have yet to get any official report for this matter and are unable to comment until we obtain more specific information of the phone. Any customers with the similar matter are encouraged to contact Samsung at Local Customer Care number."

According to some documented user reports, one Note 8 owner said the affected unit was brought back to a Sprint store where it was purchased. However, after trying all possible ways to reset the device, it was later ruled that it needed to be replaced.

Another user said he had experienced the same issue, and his Galaxy Note 8 would not charge either through the use of a typical cable connection or wireless charging.

One more user said his Galaxy Note 8 could not be recharged after he let the battery drain out completely. Similar to other Note 8 owners' units, the light on the cable charger turns on, which signals it was not a power issue. However, the smartphone does not respond to it. After following instructions provided by a Samsung customer care representative, the unresponsive unit was reportedly replaced by Verizon with a "refurbished" Note 8.

As of the moment, Samsung has yet to comprehensively address the issue. Apart from the statement given by a representative from their India-based office, the main Samsung headquarters has yet to clarify the scope of the issue and explain what could be causing some devices to be unresponsive.