Galaxy S8 News: Android 8.0 Oreo Update Brings Dolby Atmos Support?

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Samsung senior vice president of Product Strategy, Justin Denison, presents the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during an exclusive event in New York City on March 29, 2017.

Some information leaked recently has suggested the final and public Android 8.0 update on Samsung's Galaxy S8 will be adding support for Dolby Atmos.

Android Oreo is the latest operating system build and it was announced in 2017. While it has already been made available to other devices, especially those that were manufactured or distributed by Google, the system update has yet to arrive on other brands which include Samsung's Galaxy S8 series.

However, Galaxy S8 users are still lucky since Samsung has already opened the beta program for users to try out and send feedback on the performance of Android Oreo on their devices. And according to SamMobile, some users who were enrolled in Samsung's beta program recently spotted that the latest beta version of Android Oreo on the Galaxy S8 added a setting to activate Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Atmos is one of the pioneers in putting high-end surround sound technology into consumer home electronics as well as providing it to companies in the media and entertainment industry. It was launched in April 2012 and was first used in the movie "Brave" from Disney and Pixar. However, it was not brought to home theaters until June 2014.

In the years that followed, Dolby Atmos became more available to consumers and was even incorporated into some headphones, mobile devices, gaming consoles, and PC.

According to SamMobile, the addition of Dolby Atmos support on the Galaxy S8 means that users will have the option to blend the surround sound and equalizer whenever they are on their headphones. However, the new feature will reportedly arrive with at least four presets namely Auto, Movie, Music and Voice.

Users who were able to experience the beta Android Oreo with the Dolby Atmos support shared that it still had a long way to go to be considered a final product. Some of them said all the presets sound the same and they noticed that nothing actually changes when they switch from one equalizer setting to another.

In other related news, Samsung has already confirmed that the Android Oreo beta program is scheduled to close on Jan. 15.