Galaxy S9 News: Report Eyes Early Sneak Peek at CES 2018

Reuters/Andrew Kelly A Samsung Galaxy sign is seen at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2015 event in New York.

Recent reports are expecting an early announcement of Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+ that might take place during the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2018.

Previously, the upcoming devices were expected to be shown at a later schedule but ahead of the Mobile World Congress. However, known mobile reporter and leaker Evan Blass recently shared through Venture Beat that he got a tip from "someone briefed on the company's plans" that a CES sneak peek of the two devices could be underway.

The program of CES 2018 starts on Jan. 8 and lasts up to Jan. 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The report added that it was not yet known how many details about the Galaxy S9 series Samsung will share at CES 2018, but they are expecting just a sneak preview of the upcoming devices since it was also learned that a dedicated launch event was still planned for March.

As for the unreleased smartphones' appearances, the devices are expected to look more like the Galaxy S8 and S8+, which prompted reports to call the devices as mere "iterative updates" to their predecessors.

The report added that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will sport a 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch curved edge screens, respectively, with Samsung's Infinity Display technology. However, as for the technical specifications, the S9+ is expected to have more superior features such as a standard 6 GB random access memory and a dual lens camera.

The Galaxy S9 series is also speculated to run with a more powerful processing chip, thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845. But both upcoming devices will have an internal 64 GB storage, just like in the Galaxy S8 series, plus microSD slots.

The Galaxy S9 series will also reportedly upgrade its audio features with stereo speakers designed by Harman's AKG.

Along with the upcoming release of the Galaxy S9, Blass added that Samsung will release a new DeX docking station, which will also be compatible with the Galaxy S8. This allows the device to lay flat while connected so the smartphone's screen can be used as a touchpad or a keyboard.