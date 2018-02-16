Galaxy S9 News: Samsung Previews Animoji Challenger and Camera Features Ahead of MWC 2018 Reveal

YouTube/SamsungMobileKorea A still from Samsung's video teaser for Galaxy S9 hinting at the release of a new feature that will contend with iPhone X's Animoji.

There is still over a week left before the Mobile World Congress where Samsung's next flagship smartphone, which is expected to be named the Galaxy S9, will be unveiled. However, the South Korean company has already released several teaser videos that most likely hint at the features of the upcoming device.

A 15-second video released on Samsung South Korea's official YouTube channel seemingly showed a sneak peek of the rumored challenger to the Animoji -- an exclusive feature on the iPhone X that lets users make animated emojis that mirror their actual facial expressions.

In the said teaser video, however, it seems the Galaxy S9 may be equipped with a piece of technology that will allow users to make their own avatars and put animations that were also based on their actual facial movements.

Shortly before the Galaxy S9 trailer was released, ET News had already reported about a "3D Emoji" feature on the upcoming Samsung device that was believed to have some advantages over the iPhone X's Animoji.

The addition of the 3D Emoji also suggested that the Galaxy S9 will become the first Samsung flagship equipped with a 3D sensor, which ET News said was the case.

The same South Korea-based publication also mentioned that the Galaxy S9 will feature both iris and facial recognition biometric features. But unlike the iPhone X, the Galaxy S9 is rumored to maintain the staple fingerprint sensor which has now been placed under the rear camera.

Samsung released two other teaser videos for the Galaxy S9 providing a sneak peek at the device's camera features. One of the videos focused on giving hints on the Galaxy S9 camera's super slow-mo video capturing abilities.

Meanwhile, the other trailer showed two friends who oddly decide to explore the woods when the sun has already gone down. The teaser video then featured how the Galaxy S9 can still produce a detailed and relatively bright image even when taking a photo in an extremely low-light environment.

The Galaxy S9 is slated to be announced on Feb. 25.