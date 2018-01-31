REUTERS/Andrew Kelly A Samsung Galaxy sign is seen at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2015 event in New York August 13, 2015.

Weeks before the anticipated reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S9 series, rumors are flying that the upcoming flagship smartphone will introduce an "intelligent scan" feature but will also be priced higher than the Galaxy S8.

In a blog post by Max Weinbach on SamCentral, it was mentioned that the Android Oreo beta build for the Galaxy Note 8 reportedly contained strings of code that hinted at the arrival of a feature called Intelligent Scan.

The same post simply described the biometric authentication feature as "a combination of both Iris and Facial recognition." The report added that the upcoming scanner will work "even in low or very bright light."

Weinbach also reported on several other features that could be launched on the Galaxy S9 series smartphones. In a separate blog post, codes indicating the addition of depth sensing stickers were reportedly found. As the name suggests, these are types of stickers that can be adjusted based on the preferred depth and focus of the user with the help of a dual-lens camera,

It was also revealed that the code strings suggested the addition of weather-based stickers. While this one was not elaborated on in the report, this might be something similar to stickers found on Instagram and Snapchat, where users can automatically place the real-time temperature or weather in their location to their photos or videos.

Meanwhile, notable mobile news leaker Evan Blass has also shared renders of the rumored Galaxy S9 and S9+. As expected, the device will resume carrying the Infinity Display technology. However, the Galaxy S9+ will sport a dual camera system -- a key upgrade from its S8+ predecessor.

These are the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 https://t.co/deXGg39m0d pic.twitter.com/RNGezrF4Bs — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2018

Blass also reported that a source confirmed the Galaxy S9 would feature something similar to iPhone X's Animojis. His source said there will be "animated avatars" available to use in selfie mode.

While the Galaxy S9 seems to be trying to offer some of the iPhone X's exclusive features, it is still expected to be priced lower than Apple's most advanced smartphone. However, according to Phone Arena, consumers in South Korea can expect to see a higher introductory price for the Galaxy S9 compared to the S8 series.

The S9 smartphone's price will reportedly start at 935,000 Korean won or around $875, while the S8's price started at $750. It is still unclear whether this is the same pricing pattern Samsung will follow for other regions.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 series will be unveiled on Feb. 25.