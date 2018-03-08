Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S9+ Specs, Price Comparison: Is the Extra Cost Worth It?

REUTERS/Sergio Perez The Galaxy S9 and S9 displayed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Feb. 25, 2018.

Before diving into the specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, one thing is for sure - the latter is physically bigger. Because of this, it is likely to cost more and consumers are always asking if the extra bucks are worth it.

Similar in Many Ways, But With Striking Differences

As in the case of its predecessors, the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ possess many similar specifications and features that include its chipset, storage capacities, ingress protection, biometric authentications and more.

Both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be powered by Qualcomm's most advanced mobile platform yet, the octa-core Snapdragon 845, which is clocked at 2.8-gigahertz speed. The devices will also run on Android 8.0 Oreo upon launch and has storage options of 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB.

However, in the GSMArena comparison sheet, some of the noticeable differences between the Galaxy S9 and S9+ include the random access memory specs. The standard model will have an ample 4 GB RAM while the Plus variant comes with a 6 GB RAM.

As mentioned, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ have the same fundamental features, including the IP68-certified ingress protection, iris scanner and fingerprint reader.

Display

Meanwhile, the latest Galaxy S series devices are known for their high-end screens, thanks to Samsung's Infinity Display innovation. Luckily for consumers, there is nothing very different between the Galaxy S9 and S9+ when it comes to their display features except for their sizes, which is obvious just by looking at the devices' names.

The Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch display while its big brother has a 6.2-inch screen. However, both have an 18:9 aspect ratio, 1,440 x 2,960 pixels resolution, and HDR 10 imaging.

Camera

To anyone following the news about the Galaxy S9 release, they have probably heard all the fuss on its cameras' dual-aperture capacity. Luckily, Samsung was generous enough to include this feature even on its Galaxy S9 model that has a single-lens rear camera system that can also be found on Galaxy S9+'s main lens in its dual camera setup.

Samsung designed the Galaxy S9 cameras to automatically adjust from aperture f/1.5 to f/2.4 depending on the subject and the environment's lighting conditions.

Battery

Another highlighted advantage of the Galaxy S9+ is its bigger battery capacity with 3,500 mAh compared to the Galaxy S9's 3,000 mAh component. However, with a much bigger screen, Galaxy S9+ definitely needed a boost on its battery specs.

Price

Samsung has yet to confirm the actual pricing for the Galaxy S9 series. However, reports are expecting the Galaxy S9 to cost $720 while the Galaxy S9+ starts at $840.