Galaxy X Rumors: Samsung Held Secret Presentation Event of Foldable Smartphone During CES 2018?

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly A Samsung Galaxy sign is seen at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2015 event in New York August 13, 2015.

The Consumer Electronics Show 2018 may have concluded last week, but the rumors surrounding the major technology event continue to circulate. Some of them have even claimed that Samsung held a secret event at the time to present the foldable smartphone dubbed the Galaxy X to a very select group of people.

One of the highly anticipated smartphone reveals this year involves the rumored first-ever foldable smartphone with a full touchscreen from Samsung that is unofficially called the Galaxy X.

However, a report from The Investor claims that Samsung presented the Galaxy X on Jan. 10 in a private event where "select clients" were invited. The publication said they learned about it from several of their industry sources a couple of days later.

The same sources reportedly shared that in the private event, Samsung not only provided a glimpse of the device but also divulged some details with regard to the Galaxy X's scheduled time frame.

An unnamed source told the publication: "Samsung Display said it has developed a 7.3-inch foldable panel with plans to start production later this year."

Meanwhile, another source who also asked for anonymity said the private event for Galaxy X gathered more guests compared to last year. The person added: "Samsung attracted more clients to the private meeting compared to last year. The phone development seems to be almost finished, raising expectations for the phone launch."

Samsung reportedly showed their clients the infolding and outfolding types of the flexible smartphone. According to reports, the infolding device sported a "more drastic curvature rate."

Meanwhile, the outfolding type was also presented but reportedly seemed like a more advanced variant. Due to this, the infolding type is more likely the model that will be released first and is being eyed to enter mass production by November.

While Samsung's Galaxy X is pegged as the first foldable smartphone to be massively produced, other manufacturers reportedly held their own events at CES 2018 where they also showcased their own version of foldable mobile devices.