'Gambit' Latest News: Movie's Future Becomes Uncertain After Director Gore Verbinski's Exit

Reuters Channing Tatum's "Gambit" movie is slowly moving forward under FOX studio.

Following original director Gore Verbinski's decision to exit the "Gambit" production, a new report surfaced last week claiming that Fox pulled the project off production schedules, meaning there is no definite date yet for the project's production start.

Production on the "Gambit" movie was originally scheduled to begin in March in New Orleans, Louisiana. However, Verbinski had officially stepped down as director of the project, leading to speculations that this might cause a major production shakeup and delay. Now, it looks like fans are right after all, as Fox seems to plan to place the project on hiatus until it finds a new director to take Verbinski's place. Production dates of films are usually dependent on who directs, so it's possible that Fox is placing "Gambit" on the back burner until it finally has a new director.

Omega Underground also reported that it would not be surprising if Fox moves the filming from Louisiana to Montreal, Quebec since Quebec has been a reliable setting for the "X-Men" franchise. Aside from that, the publication also noted that Quebec has some open space that can accommodate more filming activities.

Since "Gambit" was announced in 2014, the project has had to deal with multiple setbacks. The film was originally slated for release in October 2016, but this has been pushed back to February 2019, and then June 2019. With Verbinski exiting, the original March schedule for its principal photography now seems difficult to achieve, and its summer 2019 release date seems all the more unlikely.

Despite all the hurdles, "Gambit" star Channing Tatum remains faithful to the project. In an interview last year, Tatum revealed that the original script for the film had been scrapped and that they had to start over from scratch. It remains unknown how much of the script has been completed as of this time, but Tatum promised last year that "Gambit" would offer something completely different, letting viewers see something that the superhero genre had never seen before.