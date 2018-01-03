'Gambit' Movie Update: 'Winter Soldier' Stunt Coordinator Is Now Onboard

The "Gambit" movie, starring Channing Tatum as the card-flinging "X-men" member, looks to have figured out its production schedule over the last weeks of 2017. The movie finally has a filming schedule in New Orleans, as well as a key stunt coordinator.

The movie, which has seen more than its fair share of production delays ever since it was scheduled to shoot in the fall of 2015, looks to have a schedule lined up. According to city and state film offices of New Orleans, principal photography of "Gambit" is slated to begin in March, as reported by NOLA.com.

Marvel Remy LeBeau as Gambit first appeared in "Uncanny X-Men #266" published in 1990.

Along the way, the movie has managed to snag Thomas Robinson Harper as the stunt coordinator for the upcoming movie. Harper has gained some renown with his stunt work in "Captain America: Winter Soldier," and has worked with director Verbinski before on "The Lone Ranger."

Harper has worked with several Marvel movies already, aside from "Winter Soldier." He has also choreographed stunt work for both "Iron Man" and "Iron Man 2," as well as "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," according to Omega Underground.

Outside of Marvel movies, Harper also did stunt coordination work for "Pacific Rim Uprising" and "The Jungle Book."

The film will be directed by Gore Verbinski, known for his work with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series of movies, and the marvel flick will be shooting under a working label of "Forevermore."

Filming the movie would run for about 70 days, according to estimates. Based on the movie's filing with the state film office back in 2015, "Gambit" producers are expected to work with a $155 million budget, with majority of it going to spending that could benefit the State of Lousiana.

Fox and the producers of "Gambit" are reportedly looking at a premiere date of Feb. 14, 2019 for the movie.