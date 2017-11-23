'Gambit' News, Release Date: 'Masters of Sex' Star Lizzy Caplan to Play Female Lead

YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment A screenshot of Lizzy Caplan from the trailer of the movie "The Interview"

Since plans for the "X-Men" spinoff movie "Gambit" was announced, there has been no update yet about the project except for Channing Tatum playing the male lead. Earlier this week, however, it was confirmed that the production for the upcoming FOX film has finally picked up steam, as "Mean Girls" star Lizzy Caplan has reportedly been tapped to play the female lead.

Talks about this "Gambit" movie have been around for years now, but it looks like it hasn't made any significant progress since the plan for the standalone film was initially brought to the table.

The titular character was first introduced in the 2009 film "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," where he was played by Taylor Kitsch. The spinoff superhero film has already been in development for years, but it is only now that the pieces of the puzzle are finally being put in place, with Caplan joining Tatum in the cast.

According to reports, Caplan is still in talks and has yet to sign a formal agreement with the producers of the film, but she's undoubtedly already gotten the part. Although details about her role are still under wraps, there are speculations that she will portray Rogue. In the "X-Men" world, Rogue is the long-time love interest of Remy LeBeau, Gambit's alter ego.

The upcoming spinoff will star Tatum as Gambit, a Cajun characterized by his ability to control kinetic energy. Through this ability, he is able to turn playing cards and other projectiles into weapons. In the comics, he was a member of the Thieves Guild before joining X-Men.

Meanwhile, Caplan is best known for her roles in "Mean Girls" and "Now You See Me 2," but she also played a minor role in "The Avengers." She was also an Emmy nominee for the Showtime drama "Masters of Sex," which ended its run last year.

Directed by Gore Verbinski, "Gambit" will hit theaters on Feb. 14, 2019.