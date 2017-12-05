'Gambit' News, Release Date: Production Kicks Off in New Orleans March 2018

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor Channing Tatum will star in the upcoming film, "Gambit."

Since the project was announced, the "X-Men" spinoff "Gambit" has been stuck in development. While the film is supposed to start shooting in February 2018, a new report suggests that the production schedule for the film had been pushed back by a month to kick off in March instead.

News about the delay in "Gambit's" production came from the news outlet Omega Underground, which is known to closely follow and regularly give updates about the film's production. According to the report, the film was originally scheduled to start filming in February 2018 and end in July. However, the article stated that an official source had confirmed that the production would begin in March 2018 in New Orleans, changing the timetable for the entire production.

Although the delay seems like a bad thing for some, some believe that the one-month delay will give the "Gambit" production team a comfortable cushion to prepare for its February 2019 release. The delay is said to allow the team to finish the pre-production before entering the actual production stage, as well as give 20th Century Fox more time to fill out the vacant posts in the production crew.

Currently, "Gambit" is holding an open call for New Orleans local crew to join the film. So far, the crew members announced for the film are production designer Jess Gonchor, cinematographer Bojan Bazelli, and concept artist Aaron Sims.

The reason behind the production remains unknown, but fans can expect the project to gain full steam in the coming months. Just recently, it was confirmed that joining Channing Tatum in the cast is Lizzy Caplan. Although her role in the upcoming film is still kept under wraps, there are speculations that she might play the female lead, Bella Donna Boudreaux.

Directed by Gore Verbinski, "Gambit" is expected to hit theaters on Feb. 14, 2019.