'Gambit' News, Release Date: Shooting to Kick Off in February

Youtube/20th Century Fox A screenshot of Gambit (portrayed by Taylor Kitsch) from the trailer of "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."

Since it was announced, little has been known about "Gambit." Earlier last week, however, it was revealed that the "X-Men" spinoff already has a final shooting schedule.

According to reports, shooting for the upcoming film will kick off early next year. The film is part of the massive slate of Marvel and 20th Century Fox films that are due for release in the next two years, including "Deadpool 2," "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" and "The New Mutants." All said films have links to the "X-Men" universe, although their narratives are not necessarily interconnected.

The "Gambit" cast will reportedly start shooting their scenes in February and wrap up sometime in July. A source close to the project revealed earlier this week that while the filming schedule had already been set, the dates could still change. However, fans can take comfort in the fact that the film is not suffering any delays at the moment and that it may push through as scheduled.

With its shooting schedule now finalized, fans can expect the production of the film to go full steam early next year. However, its shooting schedule is not the only confirmed detail about the film.

"Pirates of the Caribbean" director Gore Verbinski is also joining the film as its new director, as well as Channing Tatum as the main character. Before Verbinski was confirmed as showrunner, filmmakers Doug Liman and Rupert Wyatt were also linked to the project.

Actress Lizzie Caplan is also joining aboard as the female lead, although her role is still uncertain. As of this writing, several characters in the film have not yet been cast. Some speculate that if Caplan does not play Tatum's love interest, she might play Bella Donna or Candra, one of the rumored villains of the upcoming film.

"Gambit" is scheduled to hit theaters on Feb. 14, 2019.