Game Developer The Molasses Flood on the Success of 'The Flame of the Flood' on the Nintendo Switch

The Molasses Flood official website Promotional picture for "The Flame in the Flood."

After a subpar release on PC and Steam, "The Flame in the Flood" seems to have found new life in the Nintendo Switch, where it was released last October. Game developer The Molasses Flood and its co-founder Forrest Dowling had a few things to share about the indie game, which now excels on Switch.

"Considering that the Switch wasn't even announced until well after we released, it was definitely not a long-running plan of ours. We had spoken with Nintendo a bit before it was announced, but ultimately what pushed us over the edge was seeing how well the launch went, and how much people really seemed to love the Switch as a platform," Dowling told GeekWire. "We're really amazed at how well it's been received... We did OK on other platforms, but this has been our strongest launch across the board. It's killed our expectations."

Dowling further shared that porting the indie game, "The Flame of the Flood," to the Nintendo Switch was surprisingly easy. The project was handled by Warp Digital and it seems like Epic's support for the Switch with the Unreal Engine helped the process a lot. Dowling also cited that the success of other indie game developers on Nintendo's best-selling console significantly encouraged them to try and venture out to it. Fans agreed with this statement as the very nature of "The Flame in the Flood" seemed to go well with the Switch's portability.

The trailer for "The Flame in the Flood" on the Nintendo Switch garnered considerable attention as it features interesting visuals and art courtesy of Dowling and his team at The Molasses Flood. For fans looking to experience what the game has to offer, "The Flame in the Flood" is now available for the Nintendo Switch for $14.99. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.