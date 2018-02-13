Game Digital Partners With Sports Direct, Plans to Add Gaming Concessions

Reuters/Jason Redmond E-sports has been growing rapidly around the world, and the United Kingdom is recently one of the countries to have companies to enter its market.

Sports Direct has been well-known as a sports and leisure retail store, specializing in various clothing, equipment, and other goods related to sports and fitness. It is the largest sports-goods retailer in the United Kingdom, and it is just about to add a twist by partnering with Game Digital.

Sports Direct recently bought 25.8 percent of Game Digital's stake last 2017. The British gaming company said that this partnership will bring about a cohesion between E-sports and traditional sports.

To go along with this partnership, Sports Direct also bought half of the intellectual property from Belong, which is the offshoot for Game Digital. The company will receive half of its revenue as a result of the purchase.

This partnership of the two companies looks to be a smart business move, as there is a growing fame regarding E-sports worldwide and in the U.K as well. Games such as "League of Legends," "Dota," "Starcraft," "World of Warcraft," and "Counter Strike" are all rising to fame with numerous sponsors paying top dollar to E-sports gamers.

One of the things consumers can expect from the two companies is the inclusion of a gaming area in Sports Direct's stores. The retail company will create a wide space to install gaming computers and laptops, acting as concessions for many E-sports enthusiasts.

"The arenas provide dedicated space for both PC and console gamers to play with friends, compete in tournaments, enjoy gaming nights, celebrate new games and technology launches, and share game themed events and experiences," said Game Digital to The Guardian.

This addition to the store will not only bring in a competitive and fun environment, but the companies believe that it will also be a good way to market products concerning E-sports, such as games and various tech devices, especially since major brands and celebrities are already supporting the growing culture.

The partnership has also led the companies to increase their stock market value, with analysts from various securities further studying the impact of E-Sports in U.K and in general.