Game Freak Looking to Develop a Radically Different 'Pokemon' Game

The next "Pokémon" game coming to the Nintendo Switch might be a major departure from the series.

According to the folks behind the Easy Allies podcast, Game Freak, the primary developer of "Pokémon" titles, is looking to mix things up for their next big offering.

Those who have followed "Pokémon" in the video game realm would know that the formula used by the long-running franchise since its inception remains unchanged for a reason. One should not fix what is not broken and this is certainly the case for the series.

However, an individual from the said podcast claims that the success of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Super Mario Odyssey," inspired Game Freak to take the risk.

These abovementioned games — the latest entries in two of the biggest and most recognized video game franchises in the world — introduced huge changes from how their predecessors are played and they still end up being massive successes.

The Easy Allies insider explained, citing unnamed sources:

Game Freak was very nervous about doing any kind of radical departure for "Pokemon," they sell so well why would you mess with that? Apparently, "Breath of the Wild's" reception and the reaction to "Mario" at E3 was so overwhelmingly positive that it convinced them that they need to make the next "Pokemon" game as disruptive as those two games were. That it's going to be as big of an innovation as those two games were.

There is no word yet on what Game Freak has planned for its next "Pokémon" game as far as this prospect goes. However, there are speculations that it might feature a 3D open world too.

Either way, media outlets imagine that whatever this "Pokémon" game will be, it will convince players who are yet to pick up the Nintendo Switch to well ... switch to the console.